Tim Cook says many Apple colleagues are ‘Dreamers,’ praises House for passing bill offering path to citizenship

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday praised lawmakers in the House of Representatives for passing a measure called the Dream and Promise Act, noting that the bill could affect some of his colleagues.

Cook took to Twitter a day after House Democrats passed the bill in a 237-187 vote that would offer a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children with their parents, otherwise known as “Dreamers,” if they have certain criteria. It would also protect them from deportation.

The tech executive expressed support for hundreds of his colleagues who he said are so-called Dreamers and spoke of their positive contributions.

“400 of my Apple coworkers are #Dreamers. They are proud Americans that contribute to our country and our company,” Cook tweeted. “I stand with them. Thanks to the House for passing the #DreamAndPromiseAct.”

The bill is not expected to pass in the GOP-led Senate.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano contributed to this report.