Democrats are the 'party of socialism': Trump campaign official

It’s only been two months since the Democrats took over the House and they are already splitting at the seams between the moderate and socialist wings of the party. Is this good news for President Trump?

“I don’t think it’s a gift, I think it’s reality and I think that the American people are going to have a choice in 2020,” said Strategic Communications Director for the Trump 2020 Campaign Marc Lotter to FOX Business’ “Kennedy” on Tuesday. “Between … the economic success we have seen under President Trump, the investment in our priorities, the defense of freedom and capitalism versus a party that has gone so far left that even Democrats now see that the Democratic Party is gone. … It’s a party of socialism.”

Among the policies pushed by the left-wing of the Democratic Party is the “Green New Deal,” put forward by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass. Lotter said a letter from the AFL-CIO critiqued the progressive proposal.

“To show you just how out of sorts they’ve gotten, the AFL-CIO published a letter saying ‘we will not tolerate the Green [New] Deal’ because it’s going to impact millions of their hard-working, blue-collar Americans and their families,” he said.

“I think many Democrats … have to look at the economic results, more money in their paychecks, manufacturing jobs coming back, against a party that says ‘we want to eliminate your health insurance. We want to pay money to people who don’t even want to work.’”

Another major issue splitting Democrats is whether to try to impeach President Trump.

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) told Fox News on Tuesday that he still plans to file articles of impeachment against the president, saying he is “causing harm to society and as such, he should be impeached.”

Green’s comments come just one day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told The Washington Post Magazine that she doesn’t support impeachment because Trump is “just not worth it.

While several senior Democrats agree with Pelosi, those on the far-left including freshmen like Representatives Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., are pushing against the speaker.

In Lotter’s opinion Pelosi is taking this stance on impeachment because she “knows the results of polling.”

“Most Americans don’t believe in the impeachment process, they believe in our constitutional way of electing our president and vice president and no amount of whining or investigation is going to overturn that,” he said.