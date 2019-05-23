Talks between Venezuela’s opposition and Maduro unlikely to yield results in coming days

FOX Business’ Trish Regan reports that talks between the government of embattled Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and representatives for opposition leader Juan Guaidó are now taking place in Caracas, although any kind of agreement, at least in the coming days, is unlikely.

“Sources in Venezuela are telling me that although the Maduro regime and Guaidó’s representatives have begun some negotiations for a path towards free elections, those talks have not resulted yet in anything meaningful,” the “Trish Regan Primetime” host stated.

Last week, Guaidó sent emissaries to Oslo for talks brokered by the Norwegian government with two senior Maduro advisers. Regan reports that those talks are occurring simultaneously with the negotiations in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas.

But Heritage Foundation Latin America expert Ana Rosa Quintana cautions the talks should not be seen as the only solution to Venezuela’s problems.

“Maduro has never engaged in credible negotiations. He’s never followed through with promises that he’s made and for him right now to negotiate his exit would essentially be for him to agree that his previous elections were fraudulent, which obviously we know he is not going to do.”