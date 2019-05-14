Trump is the only one that can fix Venezuela, top investor says

The humanitarian crisis in Venezuela has reached a stalemate as embattled president Nicolás Maduro clings to power inside the decimated Latin American country.

Continue Reading Below

It has been more than four months since the leader of Venezuela's opposition party, Juan Guaidó, has declared himself interim president under the Venezuelan constitution. But Maduro remains in control of the country's military forces.

Last month, Guaidó called for mass protest across the country in hope that it would lead to a military uprising. One which he called the “final phase” to oust Maduro. But despite a crippling economic crisis, mass shortages of basic necessities and inflation at more than one million percent, most armed forces have remained loyal to the Maduro regime.

Now, 10 lawmakers have been stripped of immunity by the Venezuelan Supreme Court, including Guaidó's vice president, who was arrested by authorities on May 8th. Many opposition lawmakers have now taken refuge inside foreign embassies.

This failure has led Guaidó to suggest United States military intervention in Venezuela, which the United States has been hesitant to employ.

Advertisement

Greylock Capital CEO Hans Humes owns Venezuelan debt and is pushing for reforms that would steer the country toward solvency. He is urging President Trump to lead the way in striking a deal between both sides of this power struggle.

“I think Donald Trump should call Juan Guaidó and Nicolás Maduro or whomever else and say let's get in a room and come out with a deal,” he said on FOX Business’ “Trish Regan Primetime Monday. “We elected Donald Trump to negotiate our way through this for America's best interests.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Humes places bets on recovery in places no other investors dare to put their money. He buys debt at a massive discount during challenging times, then sells it when the country is back on its feet. He says that the economic potential of a thriving Venezuela is very much in America’s best interest.

“I hate to be so crass about it, Humes said. “We want to do good for the people, but in doing so, you open up that market to the U.S. Oil companies which, were thrown out by Hugo Chávez. In doing so you give people there jobs and opportunity and success and people here jobs and opportunity and success.”