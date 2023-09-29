Stuart Varney: Malibu did not live up to its reputation of a Pacific paradise

During his "My Take," Friday "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the homelessness and vagrancy he witnessed on the streets of "desolate" Malibu, California during his trip to the Golden State for the second Republican primary debate on FOX Business.

STUART VARNEY: I was in California for the Republican primary debate this week.

It was held at the Reagan Library. That is a beautiful setting.

It sits high on a hill, and you look out over Los Angeles. From up there, California looks like the Golden State.

Then I headed to the airport. The route took me through Malibu and Santa Monica. I'd never been there before.

I assumed it would live up to its reputation as paradise on the Pacific.

I got a shock.

I took the coast road, winding next to the beach. What a mess. Trash everywhere.

The polite word is litter, but this was trash. Newspapers, fast food cartons, bottles, cans, the occasional slice of yesterday's pizza.

In a word, it was dirty, and it got worse.

Along the side of the road, there are camper vans, old buses, and beaten-up cars where people live.

They are parked right outside what looked like shacks, multi-million dollar shacks.

There are vagrants wandering around. It seemed so desolate. Not lush and green, but dirty and gray.

I don't know why it looks so bad. Do they have a money problem in Malibu?

Okay, it was a drive-through. Not a scientific study, but I wonder how many other people get the same impression.

Some parts of our country are being run down. Whatever money there is it isn't being used to spruce things up.

I don't know what the money is being used for, but it's not for making the place look sharp.

I'm not going to bring politics into this. I will not rant about declining standards in Democrat-run states.

I just want to see some standards. Don't steal. Don't do drugs on the sidewalk. Don't always dress like a slob.

Watch your language, and please, can you just clean up the trash on the street?

