California Gov. Gavin Newsom withholds $1 billion, rejects local plans to fight homelessness

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that the state would withhold more than $1 billion in funds that were supposed to be allocated in the fight against homelessness, calling plans put forward by local leaders "simply unacceptable."

"Californians demand accountability and results, not settling for the status quo," Newsom said in a statement. "Everyone has to do better – cities, counties, and the state included."

All 58 counties and the state's 13 largest cities were set to receive part of the $1 billion in funds through the state's Homelessness Housing, Assistance and Prevention (HHAP) grants.

The plans would collectively decrease homelessness statewide by just 2% over the next four years, according to Newsom. Some plans projected double-digit increases in local homeless populations.

"At this pace, it would take decades to significantly curb homelessness in California," Newsom said.

THE US IS IN A HOUSING RECESSION. HERE'S WHAT THAT MEANS

Before being elected governor, Newsom was the mayor of San Francisco, a city that currently has more than 7,500 homeless people, according to the latest numbers.

California's state capital of Sacramento is outpacing San Francisco, with more than 9,200 people experiencing homelessness on any given night this year.

Throughout California, the state counted more than 173,000 homeless people last year, making it the state with the largest unsheltered population in America, according to California's Homeless Data Integration System.

The funding available through HHAP is part of $15.3 billion that state lawmakers have approved to fight California's homeless crisis.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Newsom also announced a meeting in mid-November with local leaders to reassess how the state is combating its homeless problem.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.