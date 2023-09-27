Conservatives, pundits name their winners and losers from 2nd GOP debate

Reactions from conservatives on social media are pouring in following the conclusion of the second GOP presidential debate on Fox Business on Wednesday night.

"I think the winners were Ron DeSantis and Doug Burgam," Fox News Host Will Cain posted on X . "This was what we expected in the first debate from DeSantis. It wasn’t a goodnight, in my estimation, for Nikki Haley and Tim Scott. When you constantly interrupt it usually diminishes yourself. I think that happened to Haley and Scott."

Conservative commentator Dana Loesch also posted on X that DeSantis "won this debate."

"He shot down bad faith arguments without seeming unpleasant and hit back with a record of achievements while rejecting clown show overtures. Everyone else on that stage is auditioning for VP, cable news, or a publisher."

"My debate power rankings tonight: 1. DeSantis 2. Burgum 3. Vivek 4. Nikki 5. Scott 6. Christy 7. Pence Yours?" Outkick Founder Clay Travis posted on X.

"DeSantis was the winner - easily," political commentator Meghan McCain posted on X.

"Nikki Haley was the winner," New York Post's Jon Levin posted on X, adding "Sharp, consistent, unflustered, strong rejoinders, clarity — her second strong performance."

Others on social media said they believe former President Donald Trump, who was not on the stage, was the winner of the debate.

"Trump won this time, with DeSantis a close second," radio host Jason Rantz posted on X . "No one candidate excelled the way he or she needed to because of, in large part, the chaos on the stage that derailed answers too often."

Seven GOP candidates were on the stage Wednesday night at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, CA.

The list of candidates included: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, biotech entrepreneur and political commentator Vivek Ramaswamy, and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.