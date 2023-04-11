Stuart Varney: Like it or not, Joe Biden is a wartime president

During his "My Take," Tuesday "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney addressed growing concerns of war between the U.S. and China over Taiwan, arguing Biden's perceived weakness after Afghanistan and silence as China carried out military exercises around Taiwan "encourages anxiety."

STUART VARNEY: War talk makes me nervous, and there's plenty of war talk these days. If Trump were still president, things might be different, but Joe Biden is in the Oval Office, and, after Afghanistan, he is perceived as weak.

CHINA EXPERT WARNS WAR WITH US COULD BREAK OUT BEFORE 2025

China just carried out what is called "simulated precision attacks" on Taiwan targets. Their military encircled the island. America's 101st Amphibious Reconnaissance Battalion is on the island.

They are a special operations unit like the Navy SEALs. A wrong move on either side would be very dangerous.

President Biden, however, has not picked up the phone to talk to Xi Jinping, and he makes a point of not answering media questions. Maybe that's good diplomacy, but silence encourages anxiety. Not good.

The release of secret documents puts us all right in the middle of the war in Ukraine. It's the biggest security breach in decades. It is remarkably detailed.

US SLAPS NEW SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA OVER UKRAINE WAR, RAISES TARIFFS

The documents outline the status of every single Ukrainian brigade, including the precise number of shells and rockets they fire every day.

They detail exactly how many missiles the Ukrainian air defense system has, and when they will run out.

Also spelled out is the state of the Russian military. Read these documents, and you are plunged into the war in Ukraine. It is at a pivotal period. Russians stalled. Ukrainians are about to mount a spring campaign.

I'm sure Joe Biden did not want to be a wartime president. But that's where we are and that's who we have.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE