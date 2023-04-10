China expert warns war with US could break out ‘very well’ before 2025

Following a second day of Chinese military drills around Taiwan, one policy expert and bestselling author raised red flags that "anything can happen at any time."

"When you have China engaging in dangerous intercepts of the U.S. and other militaries in the region, anything can happen. And we have a military that is not prepared to deal with the probable scenarios," Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang said on "Mornings with Maria" Monday.

"General Mike Minahan on that January 27th leaked memo talked about war with China in 2025," he added. "Well, it could very well be before that."

On Sunday, the Chinese military deployed 71 aircraft and nine naval vessels around Taiwan, the second day in a row that the People's Liberation Army has conducted massive drills near the island. The military action comes just days after a Chinese foreign minister vowed to take "forceful and resolute" measures in reaction to the Taiwanese president’s visit to the U.S.

According to Chang, this weekend’s military exercises resemble the drills conducted after former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan last August.

"The real issue here, though, is you've got two militaries, the American and the Chinese, operating in close proximity to each other, and anything can happen," Chang clarified. "As long as these exercises just go off as planned, there won't be any retaliation from the United States. But we have the means to undercut the Chinese military."

U.S. trade and foreign investment policies under President Biden are "horrible," the expert further criticized, for strategic and moral reasons.

"We should not be engaging in these business transactions with China because we know they're using the proceeds to build a military which is configured to fight Americans. This is a Chinese military that knows it should not go to war, but it emotionally wants to go to war," Chang said.

Taking offensive action goes beyond Congress, with the Gatestone Institute senior fellow putting the onus on Biden to redirect the American supply chain.

"Factories would move out of China, out of Asia, into Central America or the Dominican Republic. That would be very good for us from any number of different perspectives," Chang explained. "We don't need to feed the Chinese war machine. And when history looks back at us, they're going to wonder what we were thinking by keeping our manufacturing capabilities in China."

Chang’s comments come on the heels of a recent Pew Research Center poll which found more than half of Americans do not have confidence in Biden’s ability to deal with China.

"It's not only the allegations that are continuing over Hunter Biden and other members of the Biden family, it's also the president's misguided, outdated views of China," the expert said.

"We're seeing American policies in Saudi Arabia, the other five countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Iran, Morocco, Brazil, that are deeply injurious to America's position in the world," he continued. "These are active policies that are undermining us, and this is just incomprehensible."

Fox News’ Paul Best contributed to this report.