Stuart Varney: James Comer has 'hard evidence' the Biden family is corrupt

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney unveiled "hard evidence" found by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., showing how foreign money found its way into Biden family bank accounts - arguing there is proof the family is corrupt, and that Joe Biden has not been telling the truth.

STUART VARNEY: Follow the money. It tells the story.

Well, the Republicans are following the Biden family's money, and there is a damning story to be told.

Congressman James Comer has the bank records of the family's business associates.

It's black and white. Who gave what to whom.

Millions of dollars flowed into the Biden family bank accounts from foreign sources, including China, Romania, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine.

More than $20 million in total, and no one can say what work was done or services provided.

Shell companies were set up, to hide the source of the money.

Yelena Baturina used a shell to send over $3.5 million. She's a billionaire living in London, and the wife of the now-deceased mayor of Moscow.

Then Vice President Biden had dinner with Baturina at the now famous Café Milano in Washington D.C.

Money flowed after meetings. Biden dined with Kazakh oligarch, Kenes Rakishev.

He sent Hunter $142,000, which he spent on a sports car.

There are many examples of this kind, and it's all spelled out in the bank records.

That is hard evidence that the Biden family is corrupt and that the president has not been telling the truth.

One last point: The investigating committee says it has not "yet" subpoenaed the bank records of the Biden family.

I'll call that ominous.

