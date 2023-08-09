Expand / Collapse search
Stuart Varney: James Comer has 'hard evidence' the Biden family is corrupt

The Biden family money trail tells a 'damning story'

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney reveals Rep. James Comer, R- Ky., has the bank records of Biden family business associates.

Stuart Varney: James Comer has hard evidence the Biden family is corrupt

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney reveals Rep. James Comer, R- Ky., has the bank records of Biden family business associates.

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney unveiled "hard evidence" found by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., showing how foreign money found its way into Biden family bank accounts - arguing there is proof the family is corrupt, and that Joe Biden has not been telling the truth.

STUART VARNEY: Follow the money. It tells the story.

Well, the Republicans are following the Biden family's money, and there is a damning story to be told.

GOP REP. ESTIMATES $100M FLOWED THROUGH BIDEN FAMILY ACCOUNTS: THIS LOOKS ‘SINISTER’

Congressman James Comer has the bank records of the family's business associates. 

A photo collage of Rep. Comer and President Biden side-by-side.

 Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., Chairman of the House Oversight Committee and U.S. President Joe Biden. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images and Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Bloomberg via Getty Images, respectively / Getty Images)

It's black and white. Who gave what to whom. 

Millions of dollars flowed into the Biden family bank accounts from foreign sources, including China, Romania, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine. 

DOJ 'TURNING A BLIND EYE' AS BIDEN CORRUPTION INFORMANT REPORTEDLY GOES MISSING, SAYS GOP REP 

More than $20 million in total, and no one can say what work was done or services provided. 

Shell companies were set up, to hide the source of the money.

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, discusses the Biden family business dealings probe ahead of Devon Archers closed-door testimony.  video

Rep. Beth Van Duyne on Biden family business dealings: You have to follow the money

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, discusses the Biden family business dealings probe ahead of Devon Archers closed-door testimony. 

Yelena Baturina used a shell to send over $3.5 million. She's a billionaire living in London, and the wife of the now-deceased mayor of Moscow. 

Then Vice President Biden had dinner with Baturina at the now famous Café Milano in Washington D.C.

BIDEN KNEW EXACTLY WHO HIS SON WAS GETTING MILLIONS FROM: REP. JAMES COMER

Money flowed after meetings. Biden dined with Kazakh oligarch, Kenes Rakishev. 

He sent Hunter $142,000, which he spent on a sports car.

There are many examples of this kind, and it's all spelled out in the bank records.

President Joe Biden trades education

U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House. (Fox News / Fox News)

That is hard evidence that the Biden family is corrupt and that the president has not been telling the truth.

One last point: The investigating committee says it has not "yet" subpoenaed the bank records of the Biden family.

I'll call that ominous.

