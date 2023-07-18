GOP rep. estimates up to $100M flowed through Biden family accounts: This looks 'sinister'

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., joined "Mornings with Maria," Tuesday to discuss the FBI's alleged coverup of Hunter Biden's shady business dealings with foreign nationals and President Biden's "soft" China policy.

REP. ANDY BIGGS: People wonder, is Joe Biden basically compromised vis-à-vis the Chinese Communist Party which runs China of course? These things begin to look real, we’re talking literally, it’s not $10 million, it’s well over 20, $30 million, some estimates as high as $100 million flowing through these accounts. We have to get to the bottom of it, but we’re getting slow-walked ourselves from the administration obviously, and their partisans and their supporters. This looks more and more sinister, every time we look at it, and just if we could release the SARS (Suspicious Activity Reporting System) which we cannot, they’re classified yet. Those suspicious activity reports will be corroborated by these whistleblowers tomorrow.

BIDEN FAMILY MAKES ‘ADMISSION OF CORRUPTION’ IN FOREIGN BUSINESS DEAL: CHINA EXPERT

There are emails about Hunter Biden being very upset because he’s having to support his whole family. Well, how is Hunter Biden supporting his whole family? He’s got shell businesses, shell corporations that he is receiving money in, playing on his father’s position, getting that money. He’s not really doing anything for it, whether it be sitting on an energy company in which he has no business, or having no idea what energy’s all about. It’s corruption. I view the family as a crime syndicate because it isn’t just the family itself, they’ve got satellites around them, helping them facilitate their transactions and so it’s pretty massive, pretty deep. Quite frankly our federal investigative agencies, the line agents were working hard on this, they were being stymied by people at the top.

