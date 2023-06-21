Hunter Biden was indicted to 'cover up' DOJ's Trump vendetta: Sen. Ted Cruz

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, got heated on "Varney & Co." Wednesday, condemning Merrick Garland for Hunter Biden's "sweetheart" plea deal. Cruz accused the A.G. of being the "most political attorney general the country has ever seen," arguing he entered the DOJ intending to indict Donald Trump.

SEN. TED CRUZ: Yesterday was a sad day for the rule of law and country, a sad day for justice in our country. In my view, this deal stinks and embodies three things. It embodies cronyism, camouflage, and corruption. On cronyism, Hunter Biden got a sweetheart deal that you would never get, I can never get. If Hunter’s name was Hunter Smith, he'd be facing real jail time, but because Daddy is president, he gets a slap on the wrist and not even a day in jail. Second, camouflage. This is very important. Merrick Garland I believe is the most political attorney general our country has ever seen. He entered DOJ wanting to and intending to indict Donald Trump. He needed to indict Hunter Biden as camouflage to say look how fair I am, I indicted a Trump and a Biden, I’m really even.

This is about covering up his vendetta against Donald Trump. Number three, this is about corruption. The reason you and I care about what happens to Hunter Biden is not that he’s a troubled soul with substance abuse issues. The reason it matters, it’s a matter of public concern, it directly implicates official corruption of the President of the United States. Hunter Biden made a living selling access to daddy, access to really shady foreign characters whether it was the Chinese communist or corrupt Ukrainian oligarchs, he made millions and Joe Biden, and there’s growing evidence Joe Biden personally pocketed millions in corruption and what’s happening yesterday, every Democrat, every corporate media outlet is saying wrapped up, it’s done. It’s Hunter’s fault, he’s the scapegoat, now be done with that. This is disgraceful and not the rule of law in our country.