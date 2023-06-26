Stuart Varney: Hunter Biden's tax scheme mocks Democrats' 'fair share' mantra

During his "My Take," Monday "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney criticized Democrats' "fair share" mantra after the IRS revealed Hunter Biden's tax offenses, arguing the president should be reminded of his son's scheme the next time he moralizes about the rich paying their "fair" share.

STUART VARNEY: If there's one expression that annoys me more than anything, it's being told the rich should pay their "fair share."

Bill Clinton started it.

"Pay your fair share" was a feature of his campaign speeches 30 years ago.

It worked. He got elected.

The Democrats developed the theme to fit it into their "inequality" issue.

Wealth was so unevenly distributed, they argued, because the rich are not paying their fair share.

Bernie Sanders endlessly fumes about companies not paying enough. He's made a career of the "fair share" mantra.

He's the chair of the Senate Budget Committee.

What is a fair share? They never say. It's always more than you're now paying because the left always wants more of your money, so they can buy votes.

If you make good money, and you live in high-tax states like New York, New Jersey, or California, you could lose half your paycheck.

Is that fair? The government takes 50 cents of every extra dollar you make.

I don't care how much you make, a tax rate of 50% is just plain wrong.

This brings us to Hunter Biden. He didn't pay 50% of his multi-million dollar income.

I think his father, the president, should be reminded of that the next time he calls for the rich to "pay their fair share."

