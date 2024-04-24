Expand / Collapse search
Stuart Varney: Hamas now dictates America's Middle East policy

American society is being taken over by the ugliness of antisemitism, Varney argues

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney argues Hamas is coordinating the chaos taking place at elite American universities across the nation.

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney argues Hamas is coordinating the chaos taking place at elite American universities across the nation.

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney argued Hamas is influencing American politics and is behind the ugly antisemitism that is taking place at elite universities across the nation.

STUART VARNEY: It's come to this. Hamas now dictates America's Mideast policy. What a switch. 

Hamas butchers Jews, Israel forcefully responds, and now, all across America, Israel is accused of genocide. 

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY'S ANTISEMITISM CHAOS PROMPTS CALLS FOR TUITION REFUNDS

That is a turnaround. Such is the power of a terrorist group inside America.

Pro-Palestinian protester at gates of Columbia University

Pro-Palestine demonstrators protest outside Columbia University on April 22, 2024, in New York City.  ( David Dee Delgado/Getty Images / Getty Images)

It is Hamas that is shutting down elite universities. 

The New York Police Department believes "outside agitators" are paying for those tent encampments. 

The Wall Street Journal says Hamas has been coordinating the college movement. 

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY RESPONDS AFTER ROBERT KRAFT SAYS HE'S PULLING SUPPORT OVER ANTISEMITIC VIOLENCE

Extraordinary, isn't it? 

A terror group turns hostage-taking butchery into a takeover of what are supposed to be the sharpest minds in the country.

Hamas also has an influence on our politics. 

Columbia student Yola Ashkenazie says she went to Tel Aviv because of antisemitic protests and hate speech on the campus of Columbia University on Varney & Co.

Columbia student Yola Ashkenazie: I feel safer in a war zone than on campus

Columbia student Yola Ashkenazie says she went to Tel Aviv because of antisemitic protests and hate speech on the campus of Columbia University on Varney & Co.

Biden has to hold on to Muslim and Arab votes, especially in swing state Michigan, so he has shifted policy. 

Right after October 7th he offered "full support" for Israel. 

Now he's trying to stop Israel from finishing off Hamas in gaza. The shift isn't working well. 

HAMAS IS ‘HAPPY,’ CELEBRATING BIDEN'S APPARENT SHIFT IN WAR, ISRAELI OFFICIAL WARNS

"Uncommitted" or "anyone but Biden" ballots are taking a significant chunk of primary votes

That's influence. Hamas must be happy.

As of Wednesday morning, the pro-Hamas movement is gaining ground. 

Columbia University pro-Palestinian demonstration

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators at an encampment at Columbia University in New York City on Monday, April 22, 2024. (Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

There's no retreat. Encampments and protests are springing up at colleges across the country. 

At Columbia, the desperate authorities are watching the tents go up in ever-increasing numbers. 

The school is essentially closed. Democratic politicians are under pressure. 

COLUMBIA'S BILLIONAIRE DONORS MULL GIVING AMID ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS

Demonstrators turn up to disrupt public appearances. 

Last night they were chanting outside Senator Schumer's home in Brooklyn. 

Anti-Israel protesters Chuck Schumer home

Hundreds of people attended a rally at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn before marching to Senator Charles Schumer's Prospect Park West apartment.

There's something wrong here. 

Our politics, our society, is being taken over by the ugliness of antisemitism, and Hamas is behind it.

