Stuart Varney: Hamas now dictates America's Middle East policy

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney argued Hamas is influencing American politics and is behind the ugly antisemitism that is taking place at elite universities across the nation.

STUART VARNEY: It's come to this. Hamas now dictates America's Mideast policy. What a switch.

Hamas butchers Jews, Israel forcefully responds, and now, all across America, Israel is accused of genocide.

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY'S ANTISEMITISM CHAOS PROMPTS CALLS FOR TUITION REFUNDS

That is a turnaround. Such is the power of a terrorist group inside America.

It is Hamas that is shutting down elite universities.

The New York Police Department believes "outside agitators" are paying for those tent encampments.

The Wall Street Journal says Hamas has been coordinating the college movement.

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY RESPONDS AFTER ROBERT KRAFT SAYS HE'S PULLING SUPPORT OVER ANTISEMITIC VIOLENCE

Extraordinary, isn't it?

A terror group turns hostage-taking butchery into a takeover of what are supposed to be the sharpest minds in the country.

Hamas also has an influence on our politics.

Biden has to hold on to Muslim and Arab votes, especially in swing state Michigan, so he has shifted policy.

Right after October 7th he offered "full support" for Israel.

Now he's trying to stop Israel from finishing off Hamas in gaza. The shift isn't working well.

HAMAS IS ‘HAPPY,’ CELEBRATING BIDEN'S APPARENT SHIFT IN WAR, ISRAELI OFFICIAL WARNS

"Uncommitted" or "anyone but Biden" ballots are taking a significant chunk of primary votes.

That's influence. Hamas must be happy.

As of Wednesday morning, the pro-Hamas movement is gaining ground.

There's no retreat. Encampments and protests are springing up at colleges across the country.

At Columbia, the desperate authorities are watching the tents go up in ever-increasing numbers.

The school is essentially closed. Democratic politicians are under pressure.

COLUMBIA'S BILLIONAIRE DONORS MULL GIVING AMID ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS

Demonstrators turn up to disrupt public appearances.

Last night they were chanting outside Senator Schumer's home in Brooklyn.

There's something wrong here.

Our politics, our society, is being taken over by the ugliness of antisemitism, and Hamas is behind it.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE