Columbia University's antisemitism chaos prompts calls for tuition refunds

Anti-Israel protests at Columbia University that led to fear for the safety of Jewish students have sparked growing calls for tuition refunds over the chaos.

Last week, the New York City Police Department arrested 108 demonstrators after they had set up an encampment on the campus lawn. Over the weekend, a Columbia University rabbi urged Jewish students to leave campus following instances of antisemitic harassment.

In response to the rabbi's message, commentator Bethany Mandel wrote on X, "Jewish parents need to demand their tuition back. If their kids can’t be kept safe, Columbia owes them repayment."

Then on Tuesday, students at the Ivy League institution were informed that classes have shifted to virtual or hybrid as concerns linger about campus safety stemming from the anti-Israel demonstrations.

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY RESPONDS AFTER ROBERT KRAFT SAYS HE'S PULLING SUPPORT OVER ANTISEMITIC VIOLENCE

One student, Michael D’Agostino told The New York Post the switch to hybrid classes is frustrating given "the amount we pay to be at this school to learn from these amazing faculties and professors."

The total cost of attending Columbia University is $89,587 per school year.

"I’m studying applied physics and applied math and those are classes I really benefit from being in-person," the D'Agostino told the outlet. "I went through COVID and all that when we were online for about a year and it really disrupted our education."

In reaction to a Jewish, pro-Israel Columbia University professor reporting that he was blocked from entering the main campus on Monday, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said anyone who sends their children to the school should ask for their money back.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Let's get this straight – Jewish prof at Columbia is denied access to campus so violent and vile Jew-hating anarchists are allowed to roam around spewing genocidal chants," Huckabee wrote on X. "If a parent has a child at Columbia, they should demand a refund and then sue for breach of contract."

FOX Business' Greg Norman contributed to this report.