Columbia's billionaire donors mull giving amid anti-Israel protests

Columbia University's billionaire donors are divided on whether they should continue funneling money into the Ivy League school.

Ultra-wealthy benefactors like New York Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced he is pulling financial support to his alma mater over the anti-Israel protests that are unfolding on campus. Kraft also started the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism (FCAS). Kraft's net worth is over $11 billion, as tracked by Forbes.

Another graduate, billionaire industrialist Len Blavatnik, who also has a history of giving significant amounts of money to philanthropy, told FOX Business that the school's "leadership must take immediate steps to ensure that Jewish students are protected from threats and intimidation, and that those who violate their policies are held to account." Blavatnik has a net worth of over $31 billion, as tracked by Forbes.

Blavatnik didn't confirm if he was suspending his giving. However, sources told The New York Post he might also consider pulling back on his donations.

The school started losing donors shortly after the war kicked off in early October after Hamas terrorists stormed Gaza in a surprise attack, killing over 1,100 Israelis and kidnapping over 200, some of whom remain hostages.

During an interview with Liz Claman on "The Claman Countdown" on Oct. 26, 2023, Columbia University graduate, billionaire investor and Omega Advisors CEO Leon Cooperman pledged to suspend his giving.

"I think these kids at the colleges have sh*t for brains" Cooperman told Claman. "I've given to Columbia probably about $50 million over many years," he continued. "And I'm going to suspend my giving. I'll give my giving to other organizations."

This week, he told CNBC, he was "uncomfortable" with what is going on at the school but declined to elaborate on future donations. He did say he plans to support Columbia's business school "when they solicit" him.

Cooperman's net worth neared $3 billion, per Forbes.

In recent weeks and months, there has been an onslaught of anti-war protests not only at Columbia but other college campuses, including New York University, University of Michigan’s Ann Arbor and Yale, as tensions over the war in the Middle East continue to rise.

Pro-Palestinian students around the nation are condemning the assault on Gaza, which has resulted in tens of thousands of civilian deaths. But some Jewish students say there has been a rise in antisemitism. Some students at Columbia have recently told FOX News that they no longer feel physically safe.

At Columbia's New York City campus, there has been "too many examples of intimidating and harassing behavior" including antisemitic language, the school-- which was forced to switch to hybrid learning for the rest of the semester -- said in a statement.

Protestors initially formed an encampment — setting up tents and refusing to leave— on the campus last week. More than 100 demonstrators who had been camped out on the campus were arrested, according to The Associated Press.

The protesters marched in and around the campus demanding the school lose affiliations with groups that support Israel.

"There is a terrible conflict raging in the Middle East with devastating human consequences. I understand that many are experiencing deep moral distress and want Columbia to help alleviate this by taking action. We should be having serious conversations about how Columbia can contribute," the school wrote in a statement.

However, the school continued, saying that there are many views and "we cannot have one group dictate terms and attempt to disrupt important milestones like graduation to advance their point of view."

