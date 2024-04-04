Hamas is 'happy,' celebrating Biden's apparent shift in war, Israeli official warns: 'Stand against evil'

Israeli Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat accused President Biden on Thursday of emboldening Hamas after he warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the U.S. policy in Gaza could change if the Israeli military doesn’t do more to protect civilians in the region.

In an appearance on "Kudlow," Barkat urged Biden to re-establish his commitment to Israel, emphasizing the importance of the United States' unwavering support as they fight to eradicate the "Nazis" behind the Oct. 7 terror attack.

His comment came moments after Biden wrapped up a phone call with the Israeli leader, during which the U.S. president threatened a change in his policy toward the war if Israel doesn't do more to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

"After things like this, you know what happens with Hamas?" Barkat asked, referring to Biden's warning to Netanyahu. "They’re happy. They toughen their negotiation stance. They give candy to everyone."

During the phone call with his Israeli counterpart, Biden reportedly lectured Israel for the strike that killed humanitarian workers and stressed the need for an "immediate cease-fire," arguing such a move would be "essential to stabilize and improve the humanitarian situation and protect innocent civilians," according to a White House readout of the call.

The same sentiment was echoed later Thursday by both Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby, with Blinken telling reporters that the United States would shift gears "if we don't see the changes that we need to see," according to a report from the Jerusalem Post.

Still, Kirby, in an interview Thursday on "Your World with Neil Cavuto," stressed the United States remains firmly behind Israel in its war against Hamas.

"All I can tell you is that we're committed to supporting Israel in its self-defense against Hamas and a range of other threats," he said. "We talked a lot about Hamas right today, and that's appropriate, but they are facing a range of other threats, and the president made it clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu, the elected prime minister for the Israeli people today, that American support for the defense of Israel is solid, and it won't change."

Barkat said U.S. officials can spare the "lectures," reminding Biden of the atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists on Israeli civilians on Oct. 7. To date, about 130 Israelis reportedly remain in captivity in Gaza.

Barkat said the Israeli military has pledged to do everything in its power to minimize the casualties as Israel is determined to invade Rafah, a Hamas stronghold in Gaza. He urged Biden to reassert his commitment "against evil" as Israel fights to defeat their "common enemy."

"We don’t need to be lectured about human lives and innocent lives," he said. "We will do everything we can to make sure that people that are not engaged, that are not involved, [there will be] minimal damage. We will do everything we can. We don’t need to be put on the spot because we are on the same side, and we need America to be on our side, not to push us to the wrong direction."

"Our expectation from our best friend in the world, the United States of America, is to support us fighting the Nazis," Barkat continued. "The Nazis that are holding these girls captive underneath the tunnels, that get raped every day. I spoke to the families of these victims. We expect the United States of America to understand that the biggest enemy we have is Iran and Qatar. They are funding terror all over the world. They have blood on their hands. They are evil. We expect to align interests against the Muslim Brotherhood that are threatening the world, not just Israel."

Barkat said the Oct. 7 massacre should be understood as a "brutal, intentional attack," warning Biden that while Israel is the "small Satan," the United States is perceived by Hamas as the "big Satan."

"They cut heads off of soldiers and played soccer with them. They put little babies in an oven. These are not angels. These are evil terrorists. They are jihadists who want to kill all Israelis, all Jews… We have a common enemy, and we anticipate and we expect to see alignment together against evil," he reiterated.

Israel has repeatedly stated that an unconditional surrender by Hamas and the destruction of its military would be the only way to regain stability and safety in the region. While Biden continues to call for a cease-fire, Barkat wondered how Israel is expected to negotiate with "somebody that wants to kill you."

During their Thursday call, Biden and Netanyahu also discussed Iranian threats against Israel, with the White House stressing that Biden "made clear that the United States strongly supports Israel in the face of those threats."

FOX Business host Larry Kudlow pointed out that Biden has not imposed sanctions on Iran and has allowed the country to profit heavily off of foreign exchange reserves, enabling them to finance Hamas, Hezbollah and other terror organizations.

Barkat described an "evil alignment of Iran and Qatar," countries he said are responsible for funding terror all over the globe.

"Do you know how much blood is on their hands? When they buy their way into America, they’re buying their money with capital, which is blood capital, evil capital. They want to destroy — they’re playing two hands," he said. "They're like a wolf in sheep’s clothes."

The United States should perceive Qatar as an enemy, Barkat said, adding that "their charter and goal is being part of the Muslim Brotherhood alliance" and "to spread jihad and Sharia Law all over the world."

"They’re doing it in a soft way," he told Kudlow.

"Do you know what we learned on Oct. 7? There is no more gray. It is black and white."

"You are either part of the alignment against the jihadists or you’re part of it," he said. "You can’t play two hands. The world has to start waking up and recognize that Qatar is as big of an enemy as Iran."

He added: "Oct. 7 actually opened up an opportunity for everyone to understand who the real enemy is."

Fox News Digital's Michael Lee contributed to this report.