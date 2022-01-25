Varney: Joe Biden is no longer 'Mr. Nice Guy'

FOX Business' Stuart Varney , during his latest "My Take" on "Varney & Co.," argued that President Biden is no longer "Mr. Nice Guy" after he cursed out Fox News’ Peter Doocy over a question about inflation.

STUART VARNEY: The president campaigned as 'Mr. Nice Guy' – calm and stable Uncle Joe. He would set a new tone. He would be the oil to pour on the troubled Trump waters. Well, ‘Mr. Nice Guy’ is no more.

You know what I’m talking about. If you've watched Fox in the last 18 hours, you'll know that our president lost his temper and insulted Fox reporter Peter Doocy. Called him a stupid SOB.

Peter had asked a valid question about inflation and an insult was the answer.

Last week Fox's Jackie Heinrich asked about Russia: Biden called it 'a stupid question.'

Insulting and dismissive.

What would he say if the media treated him like they treated Trump?

For four years, White House reporters routinely screamed at him, and Trump never shied away. This president doesn't take many questions, and if he gets one he doesn't like, he turns nasty.

When Biden gets snappy when challenged, the country has a problem. Especially when Russia threatens the first land war in Europe since 1945. It doesn't inspire confidence when an angry old man is in charge. You never know what he might do, or what he might say.

Three more years and Kamala Harris is waiting in the wings.