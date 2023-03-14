Stuart Varney: Rarely has American news been as 'ominous' as it is right now

During his "My Take," Tuesday "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney roasted Biden for failing to lead as several crises hit America all at once, arguing the president is merely reacting at a time when "vigorous" and "dynamic" leadership is needed most.

STUART VARNEY: I have lived in America for 50 years. Rarely has the news been so ominous as it is now.

I go all the way back to the Iran hostage crisis, then the crash of '89, then 9/11, and the war in Iraq.

Now, we're hit with several crises, all at once! When it all piles up, your anxiety level goes straight up.

The banking crisis burst out in public on Friday. The ripple effects are still with us. People all over the country are worried about their money.

The financial world is very unsettling. We've seen the most rapid rise in inflation in decades and your buying power is suddenly falling.

Interest rates have gone straight up too. Borrowing money for a house or a car, or just on your credit cards, has quickly become very expensive, and unaffordable for many.

Then there's crime. Day after day, you turn on the news and see scenes. I don't think the elites have the slightest idea of the danger faced by everyday people, every day. We're all looking nervously over our shoulders.

There's a war in Ukraine, and we're part of it. There's a confrontation with China, and we're the ones being pushed around.

There's an invasion at the border. Literally, millions of illegals are flooding into every state, and we're paying for it. Are there any parents not worried about their children and fentanyl?

The list goes on and on, and it's all happening now.

What we desperately need is vigorous, dynamic leadership, and we don't have it. The president isn't out front. He's not leading. He's reacting. He is 80 years old, and shows it.

To me, America has always been a positive place. A place where great things were possible and likely!

Now, not so much.

