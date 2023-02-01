Biden's failure of leadership stems from his lack of humility: Former Navy SEAL

Retired Navy SEAL officer Jock Willink roasted Biden for failing as a leader, telling "Varney & Co.," Wednesday, that the president's difficult time with "simple communication" and not having the humility to admit when he makes a mistake are two reasons why the American people are losing trust.

JOCKO WILLINK: I probably start off with just being able to communicate as a leader, being able to express your ideas and articulate them in a simple, clear, concise manner that people can understand is extremely important when you're in a leadership position. It’s pretty clear that Biden has a very difficult time with just simple communication.

LARRY KUDLOW: BIDEN'S POLLS WILL SINK EVEN MORE WITH THIS KIND OF FEARMONGERING

I think with Afghanistan he definitely didn’t communicate well, but then what we saw was another area of failing and that is humility, which is having the humility to admit when you made a mistake, when you did something wrong, here’s what we’re going to do to fix it. Taking ownership of the mistakes you made is something you have to do in order to earn trust with people. When there is no trust, there is no leadership.