Stuart Varney: America needs a Reaganesque leader to lift us from our 'malaise'

During his "My Take," Tuesday "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed how Trump and Biden's legal problems are causing anxiety, warning the nation could be in for a "decade of trouble" if we don't elect a leader who can restore confidence at home and abroad.

STUART VARNEY: There's news on Trump heading to court. He'll appear today in Miami. He faces federal criminal charges.

There's news on the alleged bribery of then-Vice President Joe Biden. Senator Grassley says there are tape recordings of conversations between Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and the foreign executive organizing the bribe.

That means the two leading candidates in next year's election are both in deep legal trouble, and it's all out there being played out in public.

What must foreigners be thinking? Some are laughing at us. Most are anxious about us.

I hear it all the time. How can this great country be represented by an indicted felon who may be wearing an ankle bracelet, or an 80-something with a dubious financial past and an uncertain future?

You can understand the anxiety. We are supposed to be the defenders of freedom, but we put a former president on trial, and let the current president hide behind the FBI and the Justice Department.

Last week, I entertained some family members from New Zealand. They were staying in a hotel in Manhattan. They were shocked.

One morning on the sidewalk outside their hotel, there was a man shooting up. Next to him, someone was urinating. They were not expecting this. The New York they remember was vibrant and friendly.

It feels a bit like the late 70s when the word "malaise" was being bandied about. Jimmy Carter was president. Inflation was rampant, and America was held hostage by the Mullahs in Teheran.

We came out of that bad patch with the leadership of Ronald Reagan.

I sense we're looking for someone who will take us out of our current malaise. That person had better emerge next year, or we and the whole world are in for a decade of trouble.

