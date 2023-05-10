GOP senator signals ‘huge body of evidence’ against Biden family shows how ‘clear the corruption’ is

As the House Oversight Committee’s presser on the Biden family "schemes" wraps up, one prominent GOP senator claimed the evidence being brought forth will show how "clear the corruption" is within the first family.

"The volume of evidence is clear, it makes clear the corruption within these agencies, but it also makes clear the corruption of the mainstream media who will largely ignore and minimize it," Sen. Ron Johnson said on "Mornings with Maria" just before the briefing.

On Capitol Hill surrounded by his Republican colleagues, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., confirmed that the Oversight Committee is now investigating President Joe Biden "and his family's shady business deals that capitalize on Joe Biden's public office and risked our country's national security."

Comer further detailed "new information investigators have uncovered regarding the transfer of money from foreign entities to the Biden family." Many of the alleged wire payments occurred while Joe Biden was then vice president.

"The committee has reviewed thousands of bank records from individuals and companies affiliated with the Bidens and their associates," Comer said in Wednesday’s press conference. "Chinese nationals affiliated with the Bidens created limited liability companies in the United States, and then in a short period of time, transferred their interest to a Chinese company that sent money to the Bidens. This is not normal. Hunter Biden and his associates did business in countries that correlated directly with Joe Biden's work as vice president. This is also not normal. It is not ethical."

Evidence lays out a "vast web of foreign financial entanglements," according to Sen. Johnson, who also acknowledged this investigation isn’t "easy."

"People that commit criminal acts try not to leave a paper trail. So it's very difficult to piece this all together, particularly when you have the leftists, the progressives and the mainstream media doing everything they can to undermine your investigation," the senator said.

The entire Biden family had reportedly received $10 million from foreign nationals and their various companies, Comer additionally noted in Wednesday’s briefing.

"On the bank records, you're not going to see [a] bribe to change this policy. You have to infer what's happening here. You have to take a look at the bulk of the evidence. You have to follow the money and realize: so what did this Biden family member do to earn that amount of money?" Johnson explained.

While neither the Senate nor House has the power to indict or federally charge individuals, Johnson noted the Oversight Committee’s job is to piece together the information for the FBI and Department of Justice.

"My guess is the media will do the exact same thing that they did to Chuck Grassley and I when we sent overwhelming evidence of the vast financial entanglements of the Bidens and would compromise a president, they'll just say, ‘Oh, there's no proof of a crime here,’" Johnson told host Maria Bartiromo.

"You can say it's circumstantial. You don't have these people writing on a piece of paper: 10% to Vice President Biden. They do it cryptically, 10% to the big guy," he continued. "That's how criminals operate. They do it cryptically."