Social Security Commissioner Frank Bisignano named IRS CEO

The Treasury Department announced on Monday that Social Security Commissioner Frank Bisignano will also serve as the CEO of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) .

Under the move, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will remain in the role of acting IRS commissioner while Bisignano will report directly to him from the newly created CEO role.

As the IRS CEO, Bisignano will manage the organization and be responsible for all day-to-day operations at the IRS. He will continue to serve as the Social Security commissioner amid the shakeup.

"Frank is a businessman with an exceptional track record of driving growth and efficiency in the private and now public sector," Bessent said in a statement.

The treasury secretary added that the IRS and Social Security Administration (SSA) are two of the most public-facing and broadly impactful federal agencies and have similar technological and customer service goals, which made Bisignano a natural choice for the role.

TRUMP REMOVING IRS COMMISSIONER BILLY LONG AFTER SERVING JUST TWO MONTHS IN ROLE

"Under his leadership at the SSA, he has already made important and substantial progress, and we are pleased that he will bring this expertise to the IRS as we sharpen our focus on collections, privacy, and customer service in order to deliver better outcomes for hardworking Americans," Bessent added.

Bisignano was confirmed as SSA commissioner on a party-line 53-47 vote in May, and his newly-created role with the IRS doesn't require Senate confirmation. His term at the SSA runs until January 2031.

SOCIAL SECURITY ADMINISTRATION CHIEF TOUTS INCREASE IN SCHEDULED OFFICE VISITS, IMPROVED PHONE SERVICES

During his time at the SSA, the agency has expanded its customer service offerings and made Social Security's online customer service portal accessible 24/7. SSA has also focused on improved scheduling and phone services.

Bisignano noted in an August letter to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., that wait times on the agency's national 800 call line improved from 27.6 minutes to 20 minutes from Oct. 5, 2024, to May 7, 2025. It then continued to improve to 10.4 minutes from May 8 to July 25, and to 4.6 minutes in July 21-25, according to his letter.

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN MAY DELAY SOCIAL SECURITY COST-OF-LIVING ADJUSTMENT ANNOUNCEMENT FOR 2026: REPORT

Wait times at SSA field offices ranged between 28.3 and 30.9 minutes in fiscal year 2024, but improved to 20.9 minutes from April through June, Bisignano wrote. He also noted the backlog of initial disability claims was reduced by about 26% from the all-time high of 1,269,713 in June 2024.

Before joining the Trump administration, Bisignano served as the CEO and chairman of Fiserv, a financial services and payment technology company.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Earlier in his career, he was the co-chief operating officer of JPMorgan Chase and was the CEO of its mortgage banking unit.