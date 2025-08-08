Expand / Collapse search
Politics
Trump removing IRS commissioner Billy Long after serving just two months in role

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will serve as acting commissioner until replacement found

President Trump has decided to remove Billy Long from his role as commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) only two months after he was confirmed, FOX Business has learned.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will step in as acting IRS commissioner until a replacement is found, an official source confirmed to FOX Business.

William Long Testifies In Senate Nomination Hearing To Be IRS Commissioner

Former Rep. Billy Long (R-MO), U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to be Internal Revenue Service Commissioner, speaks during a Senate Finance Committee nomination hearing on Capitol Hill on May 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Long, who previously served as a U.S. representative for Missouri’s 7th Congressional district, was sworn in as the 51st commissioner of the IRS on June 16. 

His term as commissioner was originally slated to run through Nov. 12, 2027, according to the IRS website.

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.