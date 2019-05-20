Brennan may have set his own perjury trap: Judge Napolitano

An email sent by former FBI Director James Comey to his staff could reveal some very bad news for former CIA Director John Brennan, according to Judge Andrew Napolitano.

Former Congressman Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., told Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures” that Comey wrote, in an email to his leading upper echelon staff including James Baker, the former general counsel at the FBI, former agent Peter Strzok, and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, that Brennan insisted the dossier be included in the intel assessment charge.

Brennan has been accusing Trump of treason for the last two years, but if the email is accurate, it would show that it was Brennan who said use the dossier in the intel assessment that Russia meddled in the U.S. election and has nothing to do with Trump.

“I haven't seen the e-mail obviously, but if the e-mail is correct, it directly contradicts what Brennan said under oath, which is another thing for the folks in Connecticut to examine whether or not the former director of the CIA perjured himself in order to make himself look good,” Judge Napolitano told Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria” on Monday.

Judge Napolitano also pointed out that it’s also dependent upon on how aggressive Connecticut Attorney General Durham, who was appointed by Attorney General Bill Barr to look into the origins of the investigation into Trump and determine whether Brennan and Comey’s target was legitimate, wants to get.