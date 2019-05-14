Papadopoulos urges Trump to uncover if Comey, Brennan prompted spying

George Papadopoulos, the former Trump campaign adviser at the center of the Russia investigations for allegedly having "dirt" on Hillary Clinton in the form of emails during the 2016 presidential election, wants President Trump to “pick up the phone” and find out if the CIA under John Brennan and the “politicized” FBI under former director James Comey were prodding foreign governments to spy on him.

“So many foreign governments were involved,” he told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Tuesday.

Papadopoulos said the Italians were coordinating with Kremlin-linked Malta professor Joseph Misfud. The Australians were coordinating with Alexander Downer and Erika Thompson. The U.S. embassy in London, including Gregory Baker and Terrence Dudley, which he believes “should be subpoenaed by Congress,” and Cambridge University professor Stefan Halper and his supposed assistant Azra Turk.

Papadopoulos said these foreign countries “have absolutely no loyalty whatsoever to Comey” and can be helpful in the investigation going forward because “my case is so foreign in nature.”

Papadopoulos also believes the president should declassify the FISA documents to provide more insight into why the international governments were also involved.

Papadopoulos also said he “got caught up in a perjury trap” and spent 11 days in jail after he was arrested by the FBI for lying about Joseph Misfud, who provided him with the information about the Clinton emails and Russia, which were later released by WikiLeaks.