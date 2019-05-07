Hillary Clinton’s 'stolen election' remark is shameful and embarrassing, Republican strategist says

Hillary Clinton has come under fire from conservative and Republican voices for suggesting to her audience that the 2016 was “stolen” during the latest stop of her speaking tour.

“I think it’s also critical to understand that, as I’ve been telling candidates who have come to see me, you can run the best campaign, you can even become the nominee, and you can have the election stolen from you,” the former secretary of state said in Inglewood, California.

Republican strategist Ned Ryan said Clinton should be embarrassed for making such outlandish claims and she bears the responsibility for her 2016 presidential election loss.

“My initial reaction was, ‘stolen by whom?’ Let’s name it. If you really think that somehow $300 of Facebook ads in Pennsylvania that were inept, or $832 of ads in Michigan somehow swung a multi-billion dollar campaign, stop. That’s not believable,” he said during an interview on “Trish Regan Primetime” Monday. “She was a terrible candidate, she ran a terrible campaign, and guess what? She’ll never be president.”

Ryun contrasted Hillary’s political skills with those of her husband, former President Bill Clinton, saying identity politics’ influence took a toll on the Hillary Clinton 2016 presidential campaign.

“Nobody told them they shouldn’t campaign in the Rust Belt. Again, those turned out to be the deciding votes…You’ve got Hillary, you’ve got [former Democratic candidate for Governor of Georgia] Stacey Abrams, they’re all starting to question the results of these elections, and one of the great aspects of our Constitutional republic is the peaceful transfer of power, in which one party accepts the fact that they lost an election, and they hand over the power of the state to the other party.”

The tour is billed as “An Evening with President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton,” spanning two countries and 13 U.S. cities. Ticket prices have recently plunged and were going for as low as $20 on the secondary market.