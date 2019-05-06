Is partisan politics changing the way Americans vote?

Over the weekend, two-time Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton gave a warning to all 2020 Democrats: Watch your campaign before it’s “stolen.”

“I think it’s also critical to understand that, as I’ve been telling candidates who have come to see me, you can run the best campaign, you can even become the nominee, and you can have the election stolen from you,” said the former Secretary of State.

Clinton was at a stop on her “Evening with the Clintons” tour, in Inglewood, California.

Reason editor-at-large Matt Welch, comedian Jimmy Failla, and Real Clear Politics executive editor Tom Bevan joined FOX Business' “Kennedy” on Monday to discuss Clinton’s comments and the ongoing debate into U.S election security.

“There is a whole bunch of people who just say that election was stolen, period," said Matt Welch. "And they’ve been going on since then.”

Hillary Clinton and multiple Democratic candidates have attacked the electoral college for her loss in 2016. President Trump won with 304 electoral votes, but Clinton won the popular vote.

“The electoral college now is sort of baked in a certain way," said Tom Bevan. "You’ve got the Democrats who have so many votes in the bank and you have Republicans who have so many votes in the bank. It comes down to basically 5 to 7 states that are going to be razor close, razor thin. So we’re headed for a hotly contested election.”

Besides the electoral college debate, Bevan predicted partisan politics will also make an impact in 2020.

“Negative partisanship rules now. It’s not, you go out and vote for your guy; it’s about voting against the other guy, and that’s what’s going to happen.”