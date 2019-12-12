Trish Regan: 'Racism' is 'latest and lamest' Democrat excuse for impeaching Trump

It's all in the name of “civil rights.”

That's the newest justification some lawmakers are employing as a reason to impeach the president of the United States.

It’s getting weird. Very weird.

Because, as the Democrats sharpen their pencils and ready their final edits on their articles of impeachment, one thing is clear — they, themselves, are doing the very thing they’re accusing President Trump of doing; they are threatening the integrity of our system and our constitution.

This entire charade is costing them the trust of American voters. So, as they desperately try to spin this, they’re suggesting the president be impeached in order to honor the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Rep. Steve Cohen (D) of Tennessee argues the president’s time in office has been an affront to history’s civil rights crusaders, telling Congress:

“They are an affront to the memory of Medgar Evers, a civil rights leader assassinated in Jackson, Mississippi. They are an affront to the memories of ... civil rights workers murdered in Philadelphia, Mississippi, during the Freedom Summer of '64 while registering African Americans to vote. They are an affront to the memory of a mother of five who was murdered by the Ku Klux Klan while she was in Alabama to participate in the Selma to Montgomery march. And, they're an affront to the memory of the Reverend Martin Luther King Junior, who championed the Voting Rights Act of 1965."

So, we’re back to 1965 and the Voting Rights Act. This lawmaker is suggesting the president is obstructing the 15th amendment and taking away the ability of African Americans and other minorities’ right to vote?

“Impeach in the name of civil rights.” This is the Democrats' latest and lamest excuse? Creative. But, highly irresponsible.

The 1965 Voting Rights Act is, in fact, what they are attempting to strip Americans of — their right to choose their president.

The Democrats are, effectively, attempting to undo the votes of 63 million Americans just 11 months from an election.

It’s worth noting that Congress, with its 75 percent disapproval rating, is making the decision to do this, despite the fact that the president has a nearly 45 percent approval rating and more than half the country does not want him impeached.

And, yet, they know better? Of course. Because they know how to spend your money better; they know how to regulate your health and your relationship with your doctor better because they just always know better.

But, how do you preserve democracy and civil rights by stripping Americans of their ability to decide the presidency?

Short answer: You can’t.

The American people know this action is unjustified so close to a presidential election.

The Democrats didn’t want Donald Trump to win — and, they worry he’ll win again given the strength of the economy. Thus, they’ve manipulated the constitution and the law and justified it by simply saying it’s necessary to “stop Trump.”

Let’s just not stop America — and all we stand for — in the process.

