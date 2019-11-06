Trish Regan: The deep state has deep issues

Buckle up. Things are about to get very ugly in Washington, D.C. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the head of the intelligence committee, is promising a series of public testimonies next week.

Continue Reading Below

Why must this charade waste valuable time, money and American resources? Because some longtime intelligence professionals are offended by President Donald Trump? Because they didn’t like the tone of his voice when he talked to Ukrainian President Zelensky?

Heck, America has seen the transcript! So, really, we don’t need to get so touchy-feely about this. We can read and interpret the words ourselves. Well, apparently, everyone but Adam Schiff who needs to hear the interpretations of countless witnesses.

It ain’t rocket science. It’s a transcript.

And, in the transcript, the president suggests Ukraine pressures Angela Merkel and other European country leaders to help them out financially, saying:

“We do a lot for Ukraine. We spend a lot of effort and a lot of time. Much more than the European countries are doing and they should be helping you more than they are. Germany does almost nothing for you. All they do is talk and I think it's something that you should really ask them about. When I was speaking to Angela Merkel she talks Ukraine, but she doesn't do anything.”

UKRAINE TO INVESTIGATE POTENTIAL 2016 US ELECTION INTERFERENCE

President Zelensky agrees with President Trump, and then, Trump follows, saying:

“I would like you to do us a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it.”

In this, the president is referring to all the hell our country went through as a result the Mueller investigation—an investigation that cost us $32 million, by the way.

US AID TO UKRAINE: HOW IT'S CHANGED UNDER TRUMP, OBAMA AND BUSH

If our president thought Ukraine knew something about why the Obama justice department ordered a FISA warrant to spy on the Trump campaign—then, shouldn’t Americans, and doesn’t the president, deserve to know why and how it all went down?

It’s understandable that he would specifically ask about the server, CrowdStrike.

He stressed that if Ukraine has any knowledge of that server, it would be helpful to know.

RUDY GIULIANI SAYS HE WAS PAID $500,000 IN CONSULTATION FEES BY INDICTED ASSOCIATE'S FIRM

Nonetheless, eyebrows are raised when Zelensky brings up the topic of Rudy

Trump promises he will have, “Mr. Giuliani give you a call, and I am also going to have Attorney General Barr call, and we will get to the bottom of it.”

Does he say, "You've got to show us the goods on Hunter Biden, and then we'll give the money?" No! That's somebody's interpretation.

We have the transcript.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

Here’s the thing; Why not get to the bottom of it? If someone is trying to frame you, don’t you want to know who, what, when, where and why?

These are legitimate questions. The president’s lawyer was trying to figure out answers. And, the attorney general was (and still is) trying to figure out answers because Americans need to know.

And yet, Democrats have taken that desire to know how Ukraine may or may not have played a role in 2016 and twisted it into a case for impeachment. Democrats are so enraged by President Trump that they have shown their willingness to undo the votes of 63 million Americans.

VARNEY: IMPEACHMENT IS ALL VICIOUS POLITICS

Bottom line: the President of the United States tries to get to the bottom of what the heck happened in 2016 — which politicians wanted him to do — and, instead of saying "We welcome the pursuit of truth," they immediately accuse him of quid pro quo.

He cannot win with the Democrats. But, he can win for America. He must work aggressively to keep our economy in top shape by continuing to score trade and policy wins for the nation. In the end, a commitment to the economic health of the country will go a long way in showing voters who is focused on the real stuff.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE