Trish Regan: Fairness, transparency matters

The truth is coming out.

New information now suggests the deep state's hands were anything but clean. According to reports, an FBI lawyer is under criminal investigation for allegedly illegally altering a key document used to obtain a warrant to spy on the Trump campaign.

Fairness matters. Transparency matters. Authenticity matters; and, most importantly, the truth matters. This is the United States of America.

And yet, as details leak out about the upcoming release of the Horowitz report into FISA abuses within the so-called deep state, we’re learning the FBI allegedly tampered with, and altered, the Fed's FISA application. A criminal charge is coming.

This is important. Some might say, "Oh, it's over, sweep it under the rug."

But, as Americans, we cannot do that. We must know who was behind this; who was tampering with the integrity of our system and—who, what, when, where, why, and how—Russia attempted to manipulate and divide us.

Unfortunately, Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi and the mainstream media have been, albeit unwittingly, complicit in, effectively, doing Vladimir Putin's dirty work for him.

A dubious money trail

Meanwhile, do not forget the dubious money trail.

This entire scandal and alleged abuse of federal power all originated with the so-called, discredited "dossier" that was bought and paid for by Hillary Clinton's campaign. Clinton's campaign commissioned the opposition research from a foreign source, an ex-British spy, who then proceeded to call all his foreign sources and ex-KGB buddies for any scoop on Trump.

Talk about an amazing opportunity to feed the Americans a bunch of you know what.

Putin got wind of it and encouraged his team to feed as much sensational junk and misinformation to the ex-spy, Christopher Steele, as possible.

I've argued this all along and, unsurprisingly, this is exactly what Fiona Hill tried to tell Adam Schiff.

In her closed-door testimony, Fiona Hill told lawmakers that she was “shocked” to learn Christopher Steele was the author of the dossier. She also said that Steele was vulnerable to potential Russian disinformation because he was, quote, “constantly trying to drum up business” in the numerous meetings they had while she was a scholar at the Brookings Institution.

Hill also stated that Russians might have fed Steele disinformation in order to put a cloud over an eventual Trump presidency—and, as payback for all the spying Steele had done on Russia.

So, let's get this straight:

Clinton's team hires a hard-up, down on his luck, ex-British spy to dig up dirt. The Russians get wind of it, feed him a bunch of lies.

Fusion GPS, the firm working on behalf of the Clinton campaign, takes the “dossier” to the FBI, and James Comey and the rest of them move forward with a spy campaign of their own to entrap Donald Trump.

And now, we learn an FBI lawyer allegedly altered documents in order to secure a highly secretive FISA warrant to spy on innocent Americans.

Can this get any more messed up?

The left has promoted some wild conspiracy theories—namely that Trump had been groomed for decades by the Russians, and then, even spent two-and-a-half years and $32 million of taxpayer dollars investigating it.

The Democrats think Trump is in Russia's pocket.

My Russian sources, with connections to the Kremlin, have told me: Sure, they might have hoped to have a good relationship with Trump and the U.S. but, now, they're nostalgic for the status quo.

Because don't forget: With the Obama/Biden/Hillary Clinton team in the office? Russia invaded eastern Ukraine, taking hold of Crimea, and even shot an airliner out of the sky killing hundreds of civilians.

The Russians had it good back then.

Our enemies want to destroy civility

Unfortunately, the bottom line is that our enemies have succeeded in, if nothing else, making civility in America more challenging than ever before ... while simultaneously sowing seeds of doubt into our psyche.

How can we trust a system that is willing to lie, cheat or steal to hurt an opposing party?

It is simply not the American way.

