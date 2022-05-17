Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics

Pelosi says 'indictment' might be needed over baby formula shortage

House speaker suggests criminal charges could come over the crisis

close
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., discusses the baby formula shortage as Abbott Labs and the FDA reach a deal to reopen the plant, the White House being challenged on raising taxes on corporations and Biden's presidency. video

Rep. Mace on baby formula shortage: We're in a crisis right now

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., discusses the baby formula shortage as Abbott Labs and the FDA reach a deal to reopen the plant, the White House being challenged on raising taxes on corporations and Biden's presidency.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested Tuesday that criminal charges could be brought over the ongoing baby formula shortage in the U.S., saying that an "indictment" might be needed once investigations into what caused the crisis have concluded.

Nancy Pelosi

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) (C) speaks during a news conference regarding the baby formula shortage, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on May 17, 2022.  (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Pelosi raised the possibility of prosecution during a press conference with fellow Democrats, after House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro vowed that her panel will investigate Abbott Nutrition, the company that issued product recalls and shut down a major manufacturing plant in February amid a U.S. Food and Drug Administration investigation for possible contamination.

DeLauro said that "people have to be accountable, whether it is at FDA, or whether it is at Abbott."

HOUSE APPROPRIATIONS COMMITTEE PREPS $28M EMERGENCY BILL TO ADDRESS BABY FORMULA SHORTAGE

Abbott voluntarily shuttered its plant in Sturgis, Michigan, following complaints that four babies who consumed products made at the facility became ill from bacterial infections. Two of the infants died.

Abbott Nutrition formula

An Abbott Healthcare Nutrition plant. (Photo by Niall Carson/PA Images via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
ABT ABBOTT LABORATORIES 114.59 +4.85 +4.42%

The company recently acknowledged that its recall worsened the industry-wide formula shortage, but insists that "after a thorough review of all available data, there is no evidence to link our formulas to these infant illnesses."

BABY FORMULA SHORTAGE: ABBOTT AND FDA REACH DEAL ON REOPENING PLANT AMID NATIONWIDE SHORTAGE

Pelosi said that the babies who died consumed formula "that was contaminated," calling it "sinful" and adding, "that's one thing they'll be looking at."

baby formula shortage

A woman shops for baby formula at Target in Annapolis, Maryland, on May 16, 2022, as a nationwide shortage of baby formula continues due to supply chain crunches tied to the coronavirus pandemic that have already strained the countrys formula stock, (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The speaker went on to point to the supply chain issues that have also contributed to shortages, before saying, "But when it comes to babies, it's the here and now and in this moment."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

She continued, "I think that when all of this is said and done – I'm not associating by colleagues with what I'm going to say right now – I'm just saying it myself: I think there might be a need for indictment."

Abbott did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment over Pelosi's remarks.