Pelosi says 'indictment' might be needed over baby formula shortage

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested Tuesday that criminal charges could be brought over the ongoing baby formula shortage in the U.S., saying that an "indictment" might be needed once investigations into what caused the crisis have concluded.

Pelosi raised the possibility of prosecution during a press conference with fellow Democrats, after House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro vowed that her panel will investigate Abbott Nutrition, the company that issued product recalls and shut down a major manufacturing plant in February amid a U.S. Food and Drug Administration investigation for possible contamination.

DeLauro said that "people have to be accountable, whether it is at FDA, or whether it is at Abbott."

Abbott voluntarily shuttered its plant in Sturgis, Michigan, following complaints that four babies who consumed products made at the facility became ill from bacterial infections. Two of the infants died.

The company recently acknowledged that its recall worsened the industry-wide formula shortage, but insists that "after a thorough review of all available data, there is no evidence to link our formulas to these infant illnesses."

Pelosi said that the babies who died consumed formula "that was contaminated," calling it "sinful" and adding, "that's one thing they'll be looking at."

The speaker went on to point to the supply chain issues that have also contributed to shortages, before saying, "But when it comes to babies, it's the here and now and in this moment."

She continued, "I think that when all of this is said and done – I'm not associating by colleagues with what I'm going to say right now – I'm just saying it myself: I think there might be a need for indictment."

Abbott did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment over Pelosi's remarks.