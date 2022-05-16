Expand / Collapse search
Michigan

Baby formula shortage: Abbott and FDA reach deal on reopening plant amid nationwide shortage

The plant has been shut down since February, making the ongoing baby formula shortage worse

Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn weighs in on President Biden's supply chain and border crises on 'Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street.'

Sen. Blackburn calls for 'Operation Warp-speed' on baby formula

Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn weighs in on President Biden's supply chain and border crises on 'Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street.'

Abbott Nutrition said Monday that it has reached a deal with the FDA to reopen an infant formula plant in Michigan that has been shut down amid the nation's ongoing shortage. 

"Our number one priority is getting infants and families the high-quality formulas they need, and this is a major step toward re-opening our Sturgis facility so we can ease the nationwide formula shortage," Abbott CEO Robert B. Ford said in a statement. 

"We know millions of parents and caregivers depend on us and we're deeply sorry that our voluntary recall worsened the nationwide formula shortage."

baby formula

Stores in the Twin Cities area are struggling to keep baby formula in supply.  (Fox News / Fox News)

Abbott could restart production at the facility within two weeks, but it may be six to eight weeks before formula hits shelves. 

The plant was temporarily shut down in February and several brands of powdered formula were recalled after the FDA started investigating four bacterial infections among infants who consumed formula made at the plant. 

Abbott's brands account for about half of the baby formula market in the U.S. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 