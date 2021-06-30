‘Partisan’ infrastructure sacrifices rural America to spend on urban areas: Rep. Davis

Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., joined FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" and argued the American people don’t want the current "partisan" infrastructure bill.

VARNEY: CONFUSED ABOUT INFRASTRUCTURE? JOIN THE CLUB

REP. RODNEY DAVIS: I want to make sure your viewers know this bill that we're voting on and debating this week here in the House is not the bipartisan deal that President Biden was talking about. It's a very partisan bill that puts most of the money in urban areas at the sacrifice to rural America and many of the areas that I represent.

…

This probably will end up being nothing but political theater. It's unfortunate that this is the path that the Democrats in the House have chosen -- we tried to be bipartisan.

…

They know infrastructure is very popular with the American people -- who doesn't want their roads and bridges replaced and fixed and rebuilt? But they're trying to use that catchy title to raise taxes on every American family and to pass their new Green Deal priorities, which will actually make tax dollars not go as far in completing the projects that America wants.

