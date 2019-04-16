Ocasio-Cortez suggests cutting Israel aid: Gen. Jack Keane says 'It’s money well spent'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. said the U.S. should consider reducing military and economic aid to Israel, but retired four-star Army Gen. Jack Keane believes providing assistance to Israel is worthwhile.

“[Israel is] the only democracy in the Middle East and certainly our Judeo Christian heritage is tied to Israel and also our values are tied to Israel,” he told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Tuesday.

In Gen. Keane’s opinion, Congress should debate the foreign aid program, but aid to Israel is “money very well spent.” Israel faces threats from militant groups Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“Providing assistance to Israel on an annual basis is in the U.S. national interests,” he said.

The U.S. delivers more military aid to Israel than any other country.