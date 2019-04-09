Ocasio-Cortez psychopathy tweet raises questions: Karl Rove

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may want to take a look at her own life before knocking millionaire CEOs on Twitter. Karl Rove, a former White House chief of staff, said the freshman Democrat's Tweets may paint a picture of what’s happening in her own life.

Ocasio-Cortez on Monday, responded to a Twitter post by CNBC Make It, entitled ‘1 in 5 business leaders may have psychopathic tendencies—here’s why, according to a psychology professor’, by saying that psychopathy has made a “tiny handful” of billionaires.

“Justifying psychopathy because low empathy, narcissism, dishonesty + lack of deep emotional attachments are traits that have made a tiny handful of people billionaires (yet land many more people in prison while not getting adequate mental healthcare) is very 2019,” she tweeted.”

But Rove said calling living millionaires narcissistic and crazy raises questions.

“Every one of those billionaires we ought to lock them up, take away their money and give it to deserving people like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her campaign manager who… now have two campaign finance complaints filed against them for a scheme that looks to me like… it borders on illegality,” he said during an appearance on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria” on Tuesday.

“Maybe those same terms that she threw out at the billionaires apply to her too -- I don’t know who cares? Why are we paying attention to this woman?” He asked.

Rove also believes that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared to take another swipe at the freshman congresswoman, during an interview with USA Today on Monday, over her Twitter habits and abandoning efforts to pass the party’s agenda into laws.

“While there are people who have a large number of Twitter followers, what's important is that we have large numbers of votes on the floor of the House,” Pelosi said.

In Rove’s opinion, Pelosi has a “difficult job” because democratic socialists are having success pushing the party further to the left.

Ocasio-Cortez has floated a number of progressive ideas including a 70 percent top tax rate and the Green New Deal. In Rove's opinion, these policies, along with other proposals by socialist Democrats, including Medicare for All, need to be addressed because they “are not in keeping with our values as our country” or have already failed..