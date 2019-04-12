Ocasio-Cortez defending Omar over 9/11 comments is 'incomprehensible,' Fmr. DNC chairman says

The former head of the DNC, Ed Rendell, said Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s, D-N.Y., decision to defend fellow freshman Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, over her comments about the Sept. 11 terror attacks, was “incomprehensible.”

“We know what happened,” said Rendell to FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Friday. “Muslim terrorists, and this doesn’t condemn all Muslims, but Muslim terrorists attacked the United States and caused almost 3,000 deaths... to minimize it in any way is just dead wrong.”

Ocasio-Cortez is facing criticism after telling Rep. Dan Crenshaw, who is also an Afghanistan war veteran, to “do something” about domestic terror.

The skirmish began after Crenshaw tweeted his reaction to a speech made by Omar during a Muslim rights group’s event, in which she described the Sept. 11 terror attacks as “some people who did something.”

“First Member of Congress to ever describe terrorists who killed thousands of Americans on 9/11 as ‘some people who did something.’ Unbelievable,” Crenshaw tweeted on Tuesday.

Rendell also believes that Omar should have been condemned because of anti-Semitic tweets.

I said when Omar made her first comments about all about the Benjamin’s, referring to Jews, in America, I said that that was worthy of condemning by name,” he said. “As an American Jew, I can tell you there’s nothing more hurtful to us than having us linked to money and saying that all we care about is money—that’s the Holy Grail when it comes to insulting Jews.”