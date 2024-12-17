Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos to meet with Trump

President-elect Trump on Tuesday is scheduled to meet with Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos at Mar-a-Lago, according to a report by Reuters citing a source familiar with the matter.

Sarandos has historically been a political supporter of Democratic Party candidates. He made donations in support of President Biden, former President Barack Obama, as well as Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, according to campaign finance tracking outlet OpenSecrets.

Sarandos has worked at Netflix since 2000 and was named co-CEO in 2020. The streaming giant's co-founder, Reed Hastings, was co-CEO until January 2023, when he stepped down to become executive chairman, and Greg Peters moved into the co-CEO role.

The meeting between Trump and Sarandos comes as several business leaders have held meetings with the president-elect in an effort to build a positive relationship with him.

TECH LEADERS BEZOS, ZUCKERBERG, COOK, AND PICHAI LOOK FOR FACE TIME WITH TRUMP

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, whose company operates Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp and Threads, visited Mar-a-Lago in November following Trump's electoral victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Information and The Washington Post reported that Trump and Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google parent company Alphabet, were scheduled to have a meeting on Dec. 12.

Apple CEO Tim Cook and Trump were scheduled to meet the following day on Dec. 13, according to a report by The New York Times.

TRUMP'S INAUGURAL FUND RECEIVES $1 MILLION DONATION FROM MARK ZUCKERBERG'S META: REPORT

Trump also indicated that he plans to meet with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos this week.

Bezos told The New York Times in early December that Trump "seems to have a lot of energy around reducing regulation, and my point of view, if I can help him do that, I'm going to help him."

TRUMP SAYS HE AND JEFF BEZOS ARE SLATED TO HAVE A SIT-DOWN NEXT WEEK

Pichai spoke at the New York Times' DealBook Summit earlier this month and said Trump is focused on promoting the competitiveness of the U.S. tech sector.

"In my conversations with him, he's definitely very focused on American competitiveness, particularly in technology, including AI," the CEO said in footage from the event.

Pichai added that he and Trump hadn't discussed the antitrust case against the tech giant.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Trump-Sarandos meeting was reported earlier Monday by CNN reporter Alayna Treene.

FOX Business' Aislinn Murphy and Reuters contributed to this report.