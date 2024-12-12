Trump says he and Jeff Bezos are slated to have a sit-down next week

President-elect Trump and billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos are slated to have a meeting together next week, according to the incoming president.

Trump told CNBC on Thursday morning that Bezos "is coming up next week."

"Mark Zuckerberg’s been over to see me. I can tell you Elon [Musk] is another, and Jeff Bezos is coming up next week," Trump said to the outlet.

"I want to get ideas from them," he continued. "Look, we want them to do well, we want everybody, and we want great jobs, fantastic salaries. We want people to love and when they wake up in the morning, like get up and ‘I love to go to work, I want to go to work.’ We want people working, and we want them working for a lot of money."

Trump made the remarks at the New York Stock Exchange, where he rang the opening bell to kick off trading. He also received the title of "Time Person of the Year" for 2024 on Thursday.

Elon Musk, a major supporter of Trump during the presidential campaign cycle, and Vivek Ramaswamy are slated to helm the Department of Government Efficiency when Trump officially takes office. Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp and Threads corporate parent Meta Platforms, had a sit-down with the president-elect in Mar-a-Lago last month, FOX Business previously reported.

FOX Business reached out to Bezos spokespeople and Blue Origin, the space company that he founded, seeking comment from Bezos about his and Trump’s upcoming meeting.

"He seems to have a lot of energy around reducing regulation, and my point of view, if I can help him do that, I’m going to help him," the Amazon founder told The New York Times earlier in the month.

When Trump was declared the winner of the presidential election in November, Bezos and a slew of other executives took to social media to offer their congratulations.

"Big congratulations to our 45th and now 47th President on an extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory," Bezos said at the time. "No nation has bigger opportunities. Wishing @realDonaldTrump all the success in leading and uniting the America we all love."

"Congratulations to President Trump on a decisive victory. We have great opportunities ahead of us as a country. Looking forward to working with you and your administration," Zuckerberg said.

Musk, Bezos and Zuckerberg are among some of the richest people in the world thanks to their business ventures. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk has a net worth of $429.8 billion, while Bezos and Zuckerberg are worth $243.4 billion and $219.2 billion, respectively, according to Forbes.