Navy SEAL who killed Usama Bin Laden predicts 'bloody’ end for Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro

Pressure continues to mount on Venezuelan embattled President Nicolás Maduro as the Trump administration considers imposing new sanctions on the Latin American country.

“We’re looking at new sanctions, new measures to tighten our grip on Maduro’s financial wherewithal to deny his regime the money that they need to stay in power, “National Security Adviser John Bolton Bolton told FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs on Tuesday.

Maduro appears to be digging in his heels, yesterday calling any opposition against him a “minority” that he vows to defeat.

Veteran Navy SEAL Robert O’Neill predicts the crisis unfolding in Venezuela will have a “bloody” end for Maduro and his regime.

“What needs to happen is something along the lines of a coup. As much as I would like to see it [end in a way that is] non-violent, I think it’s going to end pretty bloody for Maduro,” he said during an interview on “Trish Regan Primetime” Tuesday.

O’Neill, who killed Usama Bin Laden, said opposition leader Juan Guaidó must turn the military around because it is keeping Maduro in power.

“The majority of the public, including a lot of the military are for [interim President Juan] Guaido…But some of the top leaders…personally can gain, being greedy with what Maduro gives them, as he's dancing the salsa and people are eating their pets,” he told FOX Business’ Trish Regan.

The former Navy SEAL also weighed in on the imprisonment five American families and the family of one U.S. permanent resident.

“Yes we can get them, but that really needs to be on the far back-burner, just because of all the logistics of going into a country like Venezuela,” O’Neill said.

The men make up the so-called “Citgo 6" were captured by the Maduro regime during a business trip to Caracas and have been held since November 21, 2017.