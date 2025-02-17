DOGE asks public for 'insights' on potential waste at SEC

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is continuing its efforts to find potential wasteful government spending and asking members of the public for their "insights" on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The SEC, which was established in the 1930s, regulates securities markets in the U.S.

"DOGE is seeking help from the public! Please DM this account with insights on finding and fixing waste, fraud and abuse relating to the Securities and Exchange Commissions," the Elon Musk-run group wrote Monday on X from an "affiliate" account focused on the agency.

FROM RETURN-TO-OFFICE TO FEDERAL LAYOFFS, HOW TRUMP POLICIES ARE AFFECTING DC HOUSING MARKET: REPORT

The post has notched 1.9 million views and over 16,000 likes to date. Musk posted an emoji of a smiley face with sunglasses in response to it.

The Elon Musk-led group’s appeal to Americans regarding the SEC comes as DOGE has also asked for input from the public on other federal agencies about potentially "reducing waste, fraud, and abuse, along with any helpful insights or awesome ideas."

DOGE has set up "DOGE affiliate" accounts for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the State Department, NASA, Social Security Administration and multiple other federal agencies.

ELON MUSK'S DOGE PREPARES TO AUDIT US GOLD RESERVES AT FORT KNOX AFTER URGING BY SEN. RAND PAUL

President Donald Trump used an executive order to form DOGE not longer after he took office on Jan. 20. He and Musk have both said the goal of the department is to significantly pare back spending and boost efficiency within the federal government.

Overall, DOGE is looking to trim $2 trillion in government spending, with Musk telling Stagwell Inc. CEO Mark Penn early last month that it had a "good shot at getting" $1 trillion.

WHAT HAS DOGE CUT SO FAR?

"DOGE is saving the Federal Government approx. $1 billion/day, mostly from stopping the hiring of people into unnecessary positions, deletion of DEI and stopping improper payments to foreign organizations, all consistent with the President’s Executive Orders," the group said in late January.

The group has said it will soon add a page to its website detailing the "description/amount of each cost reduction" it makes within the federal government. As of Monday afternoon, that webpage said, "Receipts coming over the weekend!"

Eric Revell contributed to this report.