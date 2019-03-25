Mueller report turns media into orgy of Trump hatred: Varney

The Mueller report is in, and it’s time to pass judgement.

We should all be happy. America's presidential election was not compromised by a foreign power. The electoral process was, and is, sound. It held up. Donald J. Trump won. Fair and square. That is now settled.

The president should be happy. He's been harassed for two years. Vilified constantly. And now he's been vindicated. Can we be clear: Mueller found no Trump-Russia conspiracy. No collusion.

Mr. Trump's base should be happy. Throughout this ordeal, they've stayed true. Despite the most outrageous charges, they stayed with the man they'd elected. I'm looking forward to seeing his approval rating now that the Mueller report is out.

But the media is not be happy. And if you watched certain news channels over the weekend, you would have seen that they are not just unhappy, they are apoplectic. And I saw one news anchor very close to tears!

What the media should be feeling is shame: They've thrown away their professional integrity with an orgy of Trump hatred.

And there are some Democrats who should at the very least, be embarrassed by their previous comments. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said he had "evidence" of collusion. Evidence! Really? Where is it? Robert Mueller couldn't find it. And former CIA Director John Brennan actually called the president "treasonous." That’s beyond embarrassing. That’s disgraceful!

I believe America is done with Trump investigations.

But I don't think the president is done with what's been done to him. I said at the beginning of this editorial that America’s election system survived intact, and so it did. But it was attacked not just by a foreign power, but also by deep state rogues who attempted a coup from the inside.

It’s time we got to the bottom of that! And I think the president will.