Mueller report won't give Democrats what they want, Varney says

A very reluctant Robert Mueller will be dragged before two House committees on Wednesday: It’s the last gasp of Russia, Russia, Russia, collusion and obstruction. The Democrats will field a phalanx of lawyers to go at him. But they'll get nothing new. It’s not going to work. Mueller will only answer questions about his report. And that report is not a pathway to impeachment.

Instead, the Democrats will try to show President Trump as unfit for office. They want him to look so bad he loses in 2020.

So you'll hear questions about Don McGahn. Very few people know who he is. Well, he was the White House counsel ordered by the president to fire Mueller, and then ordered to keep quiet about the firing request. Is that obstruction of justice? And 18 months from now in the 2020 election, will anyone care? You'll hear lots of legalistic wrangling about "obstruction": it'll go right over voters' heads.

I just don't see these hearings giving the Trump-haters the boost they are looking for. Voters are not turned on by legalisms, and they're not turned on by lawyers arguing among themselves. You don't turn a president out of office because you don't like him. And you don't win an election if the only thing you've got going for you is that you don't like the president.

There will be five hours of testimony, every minute of it on television. Democrats and their media allies are building it up as the most important hearing since Watergate. They have great hopes. They should not get carried away.

I think it will be a bust. The country has moved on. The Democrats have not. And if they think socialism will bail them out of the failed collusion effort, they'd better think again.