Amazon blames Trump for missing out on Pentagon contract

Giant tech corporation Amazon blames President Trump for its missing out on a lucrative Pentagon contract, according to a complaint in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims that was made public on Monday.

Continue Reading Below

Amazon blames "improper pressure from President Donald J. Trump, who launched repeated public and behind-the-scenes attacks to steer the JEDI Contract away from [Amazon Web Services] to harm his perceived political enemy-Jeffrey P. Bezos, founder and CEO of AWS's parent company, Amazon.com, Inc.," the filing reads.

JEDI stands for Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure.

AMAZON CEO JEFF BEZOS: AMERICA 'IN BIG TROUBLE' IF BIG TECH ABANDONS PENTAGON

The complaint's details are coming out just days after Jeff Bezos warned that the U.S. is in "big trouble" if major tech companies abandon working with the Pentagon.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 1,758.77 +7.17 +0.41%

"My view is that if big tech is turning their back on the Department of Defense, this country is in big trouble," Bezos said at the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California, on Saturday.

Department of Defense technology official Dana Deasy insisted in October that neither the president nor the White House didn't manipulate the outcome in any way.

Amazon filed a lawsuit on Friday challenging the Pentagon's decision to award its massive war cloud contract to the only other bidder in the procurement process — Microsoft.

The JEDI contract is a winner-take-all job that is valued at about $10 billion. It is intended to help the military upgrade and transfer classified data.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business' Brittany De Lea contributed to this report.