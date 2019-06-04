Mark Cuban believes Joe Biden has 'good chance' at beating Trump in 2020

Billionaire Mark Cuban shared who he thought has the best chance to beat President Trump in the 2020 election.

Continue Reading Below

In an interview with Yahoo Finance’s editor-in-chief Andy Serwer, the Dallas Mavericks owner said he was not going to run for president but would only do so if there was a “certain set of circumstances that would push me to do it.”

The “Shark Tank” star was asked who he thought could challenge Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

“There’s now and then there’s November of 2020. If the election were held today I think Trump would win,” Cuban told Serwer. “I don’t think that there’s somebody that has the momentum or just the value of the incumbency that Trump has but, at the same time, between now and then, I think Joe Biden’s got a good chance.”

Advertisement

Cuban said he believed Biden was “capable” of beating of Trump but at the moment he wasn’t there yet.

“And we’ll see with happens with any of the other the field of 97 to see if anyone emerges or if anyone new comes in,” Cuban said. “I think Biden is capable of beating him, but we’re not there yet.”

When asked if he “made peace with Trump,” Cuban said he got along with the commander-in-chief and that he disagreed with him at times but it was “not personal.” However, one thing Cuban does not agree with Trump on are tariffs.

“I’m not a fan of the tariffs,” he said. “I understand what he’s [Trump] trying to do in terms of battling China. I would approach it differently because I think tariffs are attacks on the American people.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Cuban, who’s worth an estimated $4.1 billion, co-founded Broadcast.com, an online streaming company that he sold for $5.7 billion.

According to The New York Times, so far 23 Democrats and two Republicans are running for president. Former Vice President Joe Biden entered the crowded race in April. A recent Fox News poll showed Biden was leading pack for the 2020 Democratic nomination.