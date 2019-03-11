Piscopo: Mark Cuban, Oprah in 2020 can give Trump ‘a run for his money’

If anyone is going to beat President Trump in 2020, it will have to be someone outside of the political ring, according to actor, comedian and radio host Joe Piscopo.

“No one can beat Donald Trump… Due respect by the way… it’s not pro-Trump – no one is going to beat the president. He will win in a landslide,” he told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Monday. “You need somebody from the outside – bring in Oprah, bring in Mark Cuban, if his personal life is in place – those are the people that would give the president a run for his money.”

Cuban and Oprah would not be the only outsiders to run. Former Starbucks Chairman Howard Schultz is also weighing a third-party run.

Meanwhile, a new Iowa poll showed that former Vice President Joe Biden, who has not yet reached a decision on whether he would run for president in 2020, leads Democrats with Bernie Sanders not far behind. However, in Piscopo’s opinion, a Biden and Beto card won’t make it.

“I don’t think you’d beat President Trump, I think he walks away with it,” he said.

So far there are several declared candidates running the Democratic primaies, including Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Cory Booker, D-N.J.

Trump is currently the only declared candidate for the Republican Party.