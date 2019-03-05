Mark Cuban presidential run 'poses a real threat,' Republican fundraiser says

The growing 2020 field on the left could be facing more independent challengers. Two billionaires are considering third-party runs for the White House.

Former Starbucks Chairman Howard Schultz is weighing a run and taking his message on the road. Schultz’s spokesperson Erin McPike said he’s moving towards making a decision.

"One thing that Howard wants to do over the next three months, if so, is to travel the country and talk to Americans to see if there’s really is an appetite out there for a centrist, for a third-party candidate to run," she told FOX Business’ David Asman on “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” on Tuesday.

McPike added, "he believes there is and the research he’s done so far shows that there likely is. But he does have to start talking to more Americans to get that message across."

On Tuesday Fox News learned billionaire Mark Cuban is also weighing a bid. In an email, the Dallas Mavericks owner said he is not ruling out a 2020 run for President, but “the tea leaves would have to align perfectly.”

Republican fundraiser Noelle Nikpour said a third-party run poses a real threat to both parties.

“The third party can only thrive if there is no place for the middle to go and be represented,” Nikpour told Asman in a separate interview.

However donors will likely steer clear of independent candidates, she said.

“Unless they’re self-funded they’ll have a very hard time finding funding to get the message out,” said Nikpour

Cuban and Schultz aren’t the only billionaires considering a run. Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, ruled out an independent run and may jump into the crowded Democratic field.

However in McPike’s opinion, the Democratic Party may not be the right avenue for him.

“Mike Bloomberg is truly an independent and if he had run in 2016 maybe the outcome would be a little different,” she said. “I think that Mike Bloomberg might regret that today.”

Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper became latest Democrat to jump into the race. So far there are 11 candidates running for the Democratic primary.

President Donald Trump is currently the only declared candidate for the Republican Party.