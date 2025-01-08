Expand / Collapse search
Politics
Los Angeles mayor slashed fire budget last year, prioritized homeless population

Former LA County sheriff sounds off on California wildfires, budget cuts

Los Angeles' budget is in the spotlight as multiple wildfires rage around the city amid revelations that Mayor Karen Bass slashed the fire department's budget last year while prioritizing spending on the city's homeless population.

For the 2023-2024 fiscal year, Los Angeles budgeted $837 million for the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), which was roughly 65% the size of the homeless budget of $1.3 billion.

Mayor Karen Bass

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass slashed the Los Angeles Fire Department budget by more than $17 million last year. She originally proposed cutting it by $23 million. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images/File)

An analysis by L.A.'s city comptroller last year found that roughly half the budget for homelessness went unspent.

From the 2023-2024 to the 2024-2025 budgets, the LAFD’s budget was reduced by over $17 million from $837,191,237 to $819,637,423. 

MALIBU, CA - January 08: Firefighters continue to battle wind and fire as homes go up in flames in Malibu along Pacific Coast Highway near Carbon Canyon Road in the Palisades Fire on Wednesday, January 8, 2025 (Photo by David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

Firefighters battle wind and fire as homes go up in flames in Malibu, California, along the Pacific Coast Highway near Carbon Canyon Road on Wednesday.. (David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

Bass had proposed a larger budget cut to the LAFD, about $23 million, but it was not adopted.

The budget for homelessness was also reduced in the 2024-2025 budget, but remained larger than the LAFD budget.

Los Angeles homeless

Tents for the homeless are seen on a Skid Row sidewalk in Los Angeles on Aug. 16, 2023. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

Los Angeles is currently at the center of four ongoing wildfires — the Eaton, Palisades, Woodley and Hurst fires — which have consumed countless homes and businesses and claimed two lives.

The ongoing wildfires in Southern California. (Fox News)

The fires have prompted evacuation orders for more than 30,000 people and come as California faces an insurance crisis after several insurers fled the state, largely due to the costs associated with wildfire losses.

Out of 20 of the most destructive California wildfires, seven have taken place in the last five years, the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported. In terms of economic cost, the 2018 Camp Fire caused $10 billion in damage, the Tubbs Fire in 2017 cost $8.7 billion and the Woolsey Fire in 2018 cost $4.2 billion.

FOX News' Anders Hagstrom and Kristen Altus contributed to this report.