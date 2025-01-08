Los Angeles fires: Video shows McDonald's restaurant engulfed in flames

A McDonald's restaurant was one of the casualties of the multiple wildfires burning around Los Angeles that claimed countless homes and businesses and continued to rage on Wednesday.

Footage shared by Reuters shows a McDonald's engulfed in flames while firefighters worked to contain the blaze from the Eaton Fire near Pasadena, California.

FOX Business has reached out to McDonald's for more details about the incident and the location of the restaurant.

The wildfire in Eaton, California, tripled in size over the course of just a few hours on Wednesday.

The Angeles National Forest announced Wednesday afternoon that the Eaton fire had reached a size of 10,600 acres. The wildfire was measured at just 2,227 acres as of Tuesday night.

Los Angeles is in the center of four ongoing wildfires. In addition to the Eaton Fire, the Palisades, Woodly and Hurst fires continue to burn. Firefighers were able to contain another fire in Tyler, California, after it spread to nearly 15 acres on Wednesday.

The fires have prompted evacuation orders for more than 30,000 people. Officials say two people have been killed in the wildfires across the state.

FOX News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.