Los Angeles fires: Video shows McDonald's restaurant engulfed in flames

Footage shows firefighters work to contain a blaze at a McDonald's restaurant as fire rages in Pasadena, California

A McDonalds restaurant is seen burning while firefighters work to combat the blaze in Pasadena, California, as the Eaton Fire rages. (Reuters) video

McDonalds restaurant engulfed in flames in California wildfire

A McDonalds restaurant is seen burning while firefighters work to combat the blaze in Pasadena, California, as the Eaton Fire rages. (Reuters)

A McDonald's restaurant was one of the casualties of the multiple wildfires burning around Los Angeles that claimed countless homes and businesses and continued to rage on Wednesday.

Footage shared by Reuters shows a McDonald's engulfed in flames while firefighters worked to contain the blaze from the Eaton Fire near Pasadena, California.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 7: Firefighters battle the Eaton Fire as a McDonald's fast food restaurant burns on January 7, 2025 in Pasadena, California. A powerful Santa Ana wind event has dramatically raised the danger of wind-driven wildfires such as the dangerous and destructive Palisades Fire near Santa Monica. The strong winds also forced President Joe Biden to cancel his plan to travel between Los Angeles and Riverside, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Firefighters battle the Eaton Fire as a McDonald's restaurant burns on Jan. 7, 2025, in Pasadena, California. (David McNew / Getty Images)

FOX Business has reached out to McDonald's for more details about the incident and the location of the restaurant.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES RAGE ACROSS LOS ANGELES COUNTY, FORCING THOUSANDS TO EVACUATE THEIR HOMES

The wildfire in Eaton, California, tripled in size over the course of just a few hours on Wednesday.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 7: Homes burn as powerful winds drive the Eaton Fire on January 7, 2025 in Pasadena, California. A powerful Santa Ana wind event has dramatically raised the danger of wind-driven wildfires such as the dangerous and destructive Palisades Fire near Santa Monica. The strong winds also forced President Joe Biden to cancel his plan to travel between Los Angeles and Riverside, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Homes burn as powerful winds drive the Eaton Fire on Jan. 7, 2025, in Pasadena. (David McNew / Getty Images)

The Angeles National Forest announced Wednesday afternoon that the Eaton fire had reached a size of 10,600 acres. The wildfire was measured at just 2,227 acres as of Tuesday night.

PHOTOS CAPTURE WILDFIRES SCORCHING SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA HOMES, BUSINESSES

Los Angeles is in the center of four ongoing wildfires. In addition to the Eaton Fire, the Palisades, Woodly and Hurst fires continue to burn. Firefighers were able to contain another fire in Tyler, California, after it spread to nearly 15 acres on Wednesday.

map of wildfires

The wildfires that Southern California are battling shown on a map. (Fox News)

The fires have prompted evacuation orders for more than 30,000 people. Officials say two people have been killed in the wildfires across the state.

FOX News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.