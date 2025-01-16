Expand / Collapse search
LA officials were warned about budget cuts to fire department: 'Someone will die'

Underfunded LAFD asked for millions to fund EV charging stations and DEI program

Los Angeles' budget priorities continue to face scrutiny over cuts to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), after several people warned officials ahead of the ongoing Southern California wildfires that cuts to the department could have devastating consequences.

Mayor Karen Bass slashed the fire department's budget by over $17 million last year, a move that has drawn intense criticism after multiple fires were sparked in the area earlier this month, resulting in untold property losses and the deaths of over two dozen people.

In May of last year, LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley warned, "We are at that breaking point where firefighters can no longer do more with less."

Crowley went on the record pleading for funding to hire more firefighters. Data shows the LAFD is woefully understaffed compared to other major cities, with less than one firefighter per 1,000 residents. The recommended level is 2.5 firefighters per 1,000 residents.

The chief also asked to hire mechanics at the department as scores of equipment sat idle. Then just last month, LA city council member Traci Park noted, "We have million dollar rigs sitting at the yard with no mechanics to fix them."

As FOX News reported, while next year's budget does call for more mechanics and replacement vehicles, LAFD also wants an additional $5 million for EV charging stations and nearly $2 million for a "diversity and inclusion plan."

California lawmaker says 'long-standing lack of leadership' led to 'naturally bad situation'

Perhaps the most dire warning came last month from Freddy Escobar, president of the United Firefighters of Los Angeles City union, who told the council weeks before the fires, "If we cut one position, if we close one station, if we close one resource, the residents of Los Angeles are going to pay the ultimate sacrifice and someone will die."